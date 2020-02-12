Editor, the Advocate:
The Wrap a Child in Warmth project 2019 was once again a success. Since 1994, Coldwell Banker, The Ron Brown Company has sponsored this program to collect coats and blankets for the children of Victoria. Over the past 25 years, thousands of coats and blankets have been distributed.
The program has been a success because of the support of two primary partners, Triangle Cleaners and VISD’s Kidz Connection.
Triangle Cleaners has gone above and beyond by cleaning all of the used coats and blankets at no charge.
VISD Kidz Connection was instrumental in distributing the coats and blankets to truly deserving children in our community.
Without both of their ongoing support, the program could not succeed and we are very thankful.
We are also very thankful to the Victoria area businesses and Churches that were collection spots. Once again, the community exceeded our expectations and kept our barrels overflowing.
We appreciate their generosity.
Thank you, again, Victoria! Look for our Wrap a Child in Warmth Barrels again in 2020!
Jana Corrick-Oliver, Realtor, Coldwell Banker, The Ron Brown Co., Victoria
