On behalf of the parishioners of St. Theresa Catholic Church of LaSalle and Father Johnson, we want to express our appreciation to all who made our annual church festival, Sunday, Oct. 20, a success.
It was so nice to see many of our neighboring church members and friends come out to support us. We thank the news media, radio stations, and churches for advertising our event.
We especially want to thank all the donors for our raffle and auction, the banks, businesses, individuals, and parish members, and to those who bid and purchased them. Many, many thanks to everyone, especially non-members, families and friends of parishioners, and our members, who helped in some way, either by baking cakes and other goodies, and by working both the day of, and days and weeks before, in preparation for the picnic.
Without your participation and the donations, help, and cooperation, a small parish like ours could not operate.
Thank you and may God bless you all!
Agnes Gabrysch and Diann Marlow, Festival co-chairpersons, Edna
