Editor, the Advocate:
On April 7, school board candidates Mandy Lingle and Dale Zuck participated in a virtual debate. There, Mr. Zuck dropped my name several times, suggesting that I endorsed his so-called “tax swap” plan, devised by him and former City Councilman Emett Alvarez. This isn’t true.
As a VISD trustee, I try to be accessible to the public when it comes to issues affecting our schools. I did have a very long phone call with Dale. Contrary to his statements in the debate, though, I didn’t endorse his plan. I did listen, and we talked through his ideas. He wanted me to put his plan in front of the board, but I explained Designing our Future Together, the process the District uses to collect input from the community as it makes major decisions. Mr. Zuck spoke to the board about his plan twice last June. After that, a new task force was formed to study his plan and the idea of asking voters to approve an increase in the M&O tax rate.
During Wednesday’s debate, Mr. Zuck represented that the new task force was “all agreed” to call the election. The minutes of the board’s Aug. 4, 2020 meeting tell a different story. Mr. Zuck told the board that night that the task force “did not come to a consensus” and that it “was divided equally.” Yet on Wednesday, Dale sought to spin a narrative that his plan was new and supported by me, or that it was unfairly dismissed without receiving a fair hearing. The truth is that Mr. Zuck’s plan was carefully considered, but it failed to gain consensus.
As a VISD trustee, it’s my job to serve effectively with whomever the voters choose. I don’t endorse school board candidates. But a trustee should be trustworthy. On Feb. 24, Mr. Zuck – a newly announced candidate and guest on the Wade & Carter radio program – was asked by one of the hosts why people should vote for him. Dale responded, “I don’t play nice, and I don’t play fair.” Regrettably, this appears to be the case.
Tami Keeling, Victoria
