Editor, the Advocate:
The statue in the downtown square never represented to me a Confederate soldier. As an individual, I look at him I see a man who has gone through very hard times. His clothes are tattered and wore plus they are probably not clean. He most likely has walked a very long way in the heat that comes with South Texas. Maybe he’s a frontiersman, discovering new lands; maybe he survived a fight with Indians or a fight at Goliad or some other place.
To me, he represents courage. He went through something horrible and he made it. He’s on his way home, or to build a new home. He takes one step at a time into a new future. He is encouragement in the form of a statue. He deserves the right to encourage others to continue no matter what you go through, one step at a time is all you need.
Yes, I know from the plaque on the back that it’s a Confederate soldier, but I only read that part last year. All these years I’ve made up my own stories about him.
His clothes or nothing about him represent that he is of the Confederate army, just the plaque on the back.
He has been there since 1912, 108 years. I just wonder what others will say about him and our present situation in 108 years. I hope others have the opportunity to see him and perhaps wonder about his story. They will not have the opportunity to see the windmill, the old train or other unique items that Victoria no longer has. Let’s not lose another part of Victoria.
We learn from history, let's keep learning so the same or similar mistakes won't be made again. We need these statues because we are visual people. In other words, we need reminders of what we did. All we need is to take a step forward and quit looking back. There is a new future ahead.
Eyvon Magnia, Victoria
