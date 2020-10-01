Editor, the Advocate:
At a young age, my father moved us from Victoria to Southern California. After retiring from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, I decided to move back to my hometown where my roots started.
As a single Black woman, my friends were concerned about me moving to the deep South.
Before I retired, I heard that the chief of police for Victoria was from Long Beach, California. A Californian and chief of police, that gave me some incentive and comfort to move back.
One day while taking care of some business downtown, I noticed this charming little park, with shade trees, benches sitting beneath them, and a gazebo in the middle of the park. It looked like a cozy little park to hang out and relax. As I was strolling around the park, I noticed this soldier statue mounted high on a platform.
As I was reading the plaque on the mounting plate, and I could not believe what I was reading. I was stunned and confused with concern about what I was reading. I could not believe after all these years I would be confronted with a Confederate statue and displayed in a public park.
As I was looking up at it, and I felt like it was looking down at me with his loaded shotgun next to his side.
Did I make a mistake moving back to Victoria? Is this charming little park off limits to Blacks? Do they still have negro water fountains, colored waiting rooms and other markers of Southern segregation?
While looking up at the Confederate statue, all I could think of was how my ancestors suffered in the hands of others: hatred, KKK, Jim Crow Law (separate but equal), white supremacy, lynching, and discrimination because of the color of their skin.
“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin. If they can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love,” as quoted by Nelson Mandela.
For more than a hundred years, I think the statue had served its purpose during that era. It’s time for soldier boy to retire and relocate. My suggestion for a nice retirement home is at the Evergreen Cemetery to honor and memorialize the 130 fallen Confederate soldiers’ burial there.
“A time to keep and a time to cast away,” King James Version — Ecclesiastes 3:6b.
Trula Mitchell, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.