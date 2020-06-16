Editor, the Advocate:
Why can't the statue be left alone? I was born and raised in Victoria. I loved going downtown to the stores that were there at one time. I always went to see that statue. I thought it was pretty and after I learned about our history I understood why it was there. It was history, it's in the past, learn from our mistakes and do better in the future, but it is something that happened long years ago. Go forward, don't look back. Let it be!!
Diana Honc, El Campo
