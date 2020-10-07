Editor, the Advocate:
In reference to Trula Mitchell’s letter to the editor on Friday, Oct. 2 – No, our statue does not need to come down.
It is these left-wing radicals that want to re-write or re-imagine history. We have too many people who would like to erase history. What has happened, has happened. It was not a proud time in American history. But it cannot be changed.
And no, Victoria does not have “negro water fountains, colored waiting rooms and other markings of Southern segregation.” And yes, I am of age to remember many of these things and more that happened in the past, but we have come a long way and Blacks are not being “singled out” or picked on without just cause.
If you uphold the law and do as the law asks when pulled over or stopped, it will be OK. It’s the troublemakers and those who have no respect for the law that are causing the problems.
So, if Victoria, TX is not what you like, maybe go back to California with all the crazy liberals.
Robert Farak, Victoria
