Editor, the Advocate:
Additional comments about our Confederate statue: The statue may represent racist sentiments, but it is correct to realize that the Civil War was not begun to end slavery? It began over whether more slave states could be admitted to the Union or not. President Lincoln stated that he had no intention to free the slaves. He only changed after Gettysburg to try to deny the Confederacy its black soldiers.
Stephen Rigsby, Victoria
Editor's note: Historians have written volumes about the various reasons for the Civil War and Lincoln's evolving views, but most agree a primary cause of the war was slavery.
