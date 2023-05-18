Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to recognize the following accomplishment by the STEM Middle School (formerly Stroman / STEM Middle School) in recycling more than 2,500 pounds of clean recyclable materials this past school year. Thanks to Home Depot for providing us with three 32-gallon trash cans to start our recycling project. Thanks to the city of Victoria recycling department for providing recycling bins for our classroom and hall recycling effort. Thank you Kileigh Eblen for getting this initiative started and going.
Six sixth-grade students collected recyclable materials during the breakfast and sixth-grade lunch periods, performed a rinse of the materials to free them of contamination, separated and cataloged material before placing it in the recycle dumpster. The student leadership team collected, separated and cataloged material from the classrooms on a weekly basis.
If any organization, company or individual would like to assist in the coming school year with this initiative please contact Kileigh Eblen at the STEM Middle School.
STEM Middle School Volunteer
Espiridion "Speedy" Castillo, Victoria