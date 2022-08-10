Editor, the Advocate:
I am an immigrant from India. I was excited to come to America, a country that promised freedom, prosperity, and an excellent life. But to my dismay, I see the Godly freedom that America was established on—to pursue our dreams and stand for what is upright —is being stripped away. I stand with parents in removing books of perverse, lewd and sexually inappropriate nature from the children’s section of the public library.
I don’t believe I am overreacting. Pornography and sexual perversion seem to have seeped into places of learning, our entertainment and even our media. I’m not a bigot or a racist. God created us all, and He wants what’s best for us. But when we stand for goodness and morality in this society, our voices are silenced by the loud voices of those who disagree with our views.
Is freedom of speech only for those who support liberal views, and not for those who stand for God’s laws of righteousness? Can we stop being selfish as a society and start thinking about the welfare of children? Parents need to discern the times and supervise what is being taught to their children. Our schools and libraries should be a place of Godly learning and upright thinking. Our children in America need to be reinforced in their math, reading and writing skills. Geography and the history of the nations should be correctly taught. The very hint of any kind of sexual immorality should be removed from children’s books and school curriculum. The power of suggestion and gender identification should not be taught in schools creating confusion and wrong thinking in children.
Racial tensions should not be heightened by teaching critical race theory in our schools. Instead teach the children how to love one another, and that they are fearfully and wonderfully created in God's image. Disciplining children when they do wrong and setting moral boundaries of good behavior in our schools, should be the norm.
So, let’s all stand for freedom. Freedom for a better America, that we can be proud of.
Prema Ranjan, Victoria
