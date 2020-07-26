Editor, the Advocate:
If you listen to the Governor’s and Lt. Governor’s of Texas and Florida, you get a biased political view of the severity of the COVID-19 virus.
These officials have made many wrong decisions concerning this pandemic, especially opening their states too early.
Now after more of our fellow Americans have died and even more are getting infected at an alarming rate, they are finally telling us to wear masks. Plus, they are not taking responsibility for their actions.
A Houston family lost their Mother and Father a few days ago from COVID-19. How heartbreaking is that? This may have been prevented if the health of our nation is the top priority instead of the economy and trying to get re-elected.
Get the facts about this virus from a trusted source. A source that doesn’t have a political agenda!
David Slomainy, Victoria
