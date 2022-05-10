Editor, the Advocate:
May is National Stop the Bleed Month with May 19 National Stop the Bleed Day. The Stop the Bleed initiative was established as a national public awareness campaign in 2015, in the wake of the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The Golden Crescent Regional Advisory Council has been teaching a bleeding control course in the region since 2016. To date, members of the Advisory Council have trained over 8,000 citizens.
What do you learn in a bleeding control course? A Bleeding Control Course is designed for the public. The course is brief, precise, and designed so at the end of the presentation the public will have a skill which they can use immediately. The course teaches three things: how to use your hands to control hemorrhage, how to pack a bleeding wound, and how to use a tourniquet.
Why should everyone be trained on Stop the Bleed? Uncontrolled bleeding from an extremity is the No. 1 cause of preventable death in trauma. A seriously injured adult can bleed to death in 3-5 minutes. The help given by an immediate responder can often make the difference between life and death, even before professional rescuers arrive. With the right training, you can help save lives.
To request a Stop the Bleed training course or for more information go to www.stopthebleedtexas.org. The only thing more tragic than a death, is a death that could have been prevented.
Melinda Fox, BSN RN TCRN, Vice-Chair, Golden Crescent Regional Advisory Council, Victoria
