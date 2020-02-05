Editor, the Advocate:
I thoroughly enjoyed the article about the bald eagles in our area.
A hundred years ago, or so it seems, (I’m 90 now), I took my troop of Camp Fire girls on a day-trip to the San Antonio River. We went to explore, picnic and view the eagle’s nest that had been there for years. It was huge!
All of a sudden, as the excited children ran toward the riverbank, one of the eagles flew from the nest and began swooping lower and lower. I shouted to the girls “Get down! Get down! Come back!”
The smallest girl, Lucy, squatted down beside me as the eagle flew ever lower over our heads. With wide open eyes, Lucy remarked in her inimitable lisp, “He flew so close I saw his eyes!”
What a delightful memory your article brought back to me. Thank you.
Joyce Yaklin, Tivoli
