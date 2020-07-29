Editor, the Advocate:
I have never sent a letter since the 1970's, but have been wanting to for quite some time. There are several heavily traveled streets in Victoria that have been mentioned numerous times regarding repaving; yet there has not been anything done although it has been at least a couple of years.
One of these is Airline Road between Ben Jordan and Navarro, which we have to travel frequently.
The manholes in the right lanes on John Stockbauer are so rough; they aren't this rough on other streets. I wonder why. There are several newer subdivisions off Ben Jordan between John Stockbauer and Sam Houston, and that section of Ben Jordan is getting so rough. It is the only outlet we have to reach other streets.
The railroad track near the Cuero Highway on Loop 463 access road is so rough that it almost tears up your vehicle (I would imagine the city would contact the railroad regarding this matter). We buy and drive nice vehicles, but they begin to rattle after only a short time with these kind of streets.
In order to draw new businesses and large companies here, there is much needed to make our little city more inviting and attractive. We have good live community concerts, fine arts, theaters, and many other amenities, but the experience of driving within our city would certainly "jar" someone from wanting to move their company's families here.
We have much to be proud of in Victoria and much to be thankful for in spite of the pandemic we are experiencing presently. It was a relief when Governor Abbott issued the facial covering mandate recently; the result has shown in this past week that cases seem to be dropping, at least locally. They are often hot and uncomfortable, but worth wearing for the safety of ourselves and as a courtesy to others. It would be nice if all people could realize this. Numerous social events we participate in have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic; but it definitely will all restart/begin again if we have patience.
Thank you, Mayor McCoy for your guidance during these times. A special thank you to all the nurses and doctors at our local hospitals for their dedication and hard work. God bless you all.
Lewis and Delores Steen, Victoria
