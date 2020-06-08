Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Years ago, I was told by a Carver teacher that there would never be a demonstration of solidarity regarding the then "Civil Rights" movement of that era. Why? Because of the apathy and "fear" of the black people in Jackson County. Fear of job loss, fear of violent attack, fear for the safety of black, children. Fast forward to June, 2020.

In accord with the George Floyd demonstrations that have happened worldwide, we have witnessed a show of solidarity in the city of Edna, by this generation of descendants of slaves that brought me to tears.

To all of my kinfolk that participated in that public show of support for justice in the United States of America, I say that had I known, I would have also been present with you.

The struggle for full and unopposed citizenship rights for all minorities across this nation continues.

Rufus Diggs, Victoria

