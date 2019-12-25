Editor, the Advocate:
I have been reading presidential biographies lately, including books about George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses Grant and Dwight Eisenhower. Reading about great presidents of the past gives some perspective on the present occupant of the White House.
None of the books mentioned above are hagiographic in nature. They relate the good and the bad about their subjects. No president was perfect. Yet each one made significant and, in some cases, indispensable contributions to his country.
Washington led the Continental Army to victory in the Revolutionary War and then served as president during the formative years of our country. Lincoln was president during the Civil War – a time when his wisdom, common sense and unwavering sense of purpose were sorely needed. Grant led the Union army and then served eight years as president.
Roosevelt overcame a bout with polio to guide his country through the dark days of World War II. Eisenhower grew up on the plains of Kansas and then led the Allied forces to victory. These presidents had one thing in common: character. They overcame obstacles, made personal sacrifices, led with grace and humility and helped to make America great.
The contrast with the current president could hardly be greater. Donald Trump lacks the character and decency of presidents of the past. He has never served anything greater than himself. He avoided military service because he was not a “fan” of the Vietnam War. He used his inherited wealth to create an “empire” of gambling casinos, grandiose hotels named after himself and a string of bankruptcies – all behind a veil of secrecy concealing his financial and tax records.
Trump heaps verbal abuse on those who disagree with him. His tweets are a national embarrassment. He cozies up to dictators and alienates our allies. The rest of the world laughs at us.
Reading presidential biographies gives the lie to the cynical belief that all politicians are corrupt. There are still good men and women, persons of character, who are willing to sacrifice to serve their country. Trump has lowered the standards of what a president should be. We have become so inured to his disgusting tweets and abusive rhetoric that we think it is normal. He says he wants to “make America great again,” but under his leadership, we have forgotten what true greatness looks like.
We have had enough of Trump. America, we can do better.
Joseph Crisp, Victoria
