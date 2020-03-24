Editor, the Advocate:
In north Victoria County (Fordtran), we had 4 inches of rain Saturday leaving our gravel road/drive full of water and mud.
Sunday, our Advocate carrier was amazing. Rather than throw the paper where he/she usually does, they came into our pasture to leave it where it was dry and the paper was unharmed, adding a lot of effort and time to their delivery.
We are in that age group where a Sunday paper is such a pleasure and it would not have been usable had it been in the water/mud that accumulated in our driveway, and we are very grateful to this carrier. That kindness not only brought us the Advocate, but a great deal of pleasure in being the recipient of the kindness of our carrier.
Please extend our gratitude.
Jean Herman, Yoakum
