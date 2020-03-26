Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

My mom is 89 years old and reads the newspaper cover to cover.

I usually pick it up, dump it out of the plastic wrap onto the couch, then throw the wrapper away and wash my hands.

But if the carrier touched the newspaper with their hands or sneezed or coughed on it, wouldn’t she be at risk?

She is mad!

Catherine Olson, Victoria

Editor’s Note: We understand your mom’s concern. She is not alone in wondering about this, and the International News Media Alliance has received several requests of this nature. The good news is the World Health Organization has reported: “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperate is also low.” The article goes on to state that the more porous the surface the more rapidly the virus’ strength declines. Still, precautions should be followed such as throwing away the plastic sleeve outdoors, immediately washing your hands after touching the plastic and then again after touching the newspaper or any package that has been delivered. We hope this helps relieve some of your concerns. We also offer VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition, a digital replica of your paper, with your subscription. Please call customer care at 361-574-1200 if you need help signing in.

