Editor, the Advocate:
Bfit Cuero Wellness Center and Cuero Regional Hospital presented the 2022 Heart Walk on Feb. 19 and we were thrilled with the turnout, especially given the chilly early morning temperatures.
This year’s location changed due to the resurfacing work being done to the Gobbler Stadium track. We relocated the event to Cuero Wellness Center and appreciate their support.
Thanks to the event supporters organizer Tami Brzozowski with Bfit Cuero Wellness Center, Becky Murray with CRH for providing health screenings, Denise Goebel with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension and the volunteers for their dedication.
Special thanks to City of Cuero Mayor Sara Post Meyer for providing the lovely prayer before our walk.
Thank you to our sponsors and supporters for in-kind donations, media coverage, and/or volunteer time: Cuero Wellness Center, Cuero Regional Hospital, H-E-B, KIXS 108, KITE Oldies station, Victoria Television Group/KAVU, The Cuero Record, Wanda Hays, Tami Brzozowski, and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.
We hope to have the community’s support once again at the 2023 event as our goal is to encourage everyone to be proactive with their heart health.
Emily Weatherly, Marketing and Development Director, Cuero Regional Hospital, Cuero
