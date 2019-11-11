Editor, the Advocate:
I have been meaning to write a letter to the editor about Suddenlink but procrastinated until I saw the Advocate’s article and Mr. Schwarz’s letter. I, too, have had major issues with Suddenlink’s service. And when I was at the Suddenlink office in Victoria returning equipment and complaining, the employees behind the counter, although nice, seemed helpless with all the dissatisfied customers in line. In Victoria, like elsewhere, there are many choices when it comes to media services, but only one choice as far as I know for “reliable,” wired, high-speed internet.
So here’s my story. We’ve been a cable customer for almost 30 years (before Suddenlink it was Cox). Several months ago, I was looking online at our Suddenlink account and noticed our home address was different and our services (internet, cable and phone) were “x’d” out in red. I didn’t think much about it since everything worked until we got a letter in the mail stating my email service (the email address I’ve used for the last 20 years) was to be disconnected in several weeks because we had “no” services. I was forced to call the 888 number for technical help because the Victoria office couldn’t help me. After struggling to talk to a human for 10 minutes I received bad advice, a promise of a call back and a waste of 60 minutes of my life. After four more calls with a similar experience, my email cut off, changing everything to Gmail and turning in equipment we are still a Suddenlink customer at half the cost of what we were paying and receive a paper snail mail bill.
Like Mr. Schwarz stated, maybe the city can encourage some competition in the wired internet front. Or maybe 5G will be the cure to this lack of competition. I wonder when 5G will come to Victoria?
Mark Harris, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.