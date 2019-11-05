Editor, the Advocate:
When I lived in Amarillo, the service and product from Suddenlink was exceptional. Speed was as purchased, outages extremely rare and response to requests of any kind were prompt, courteous and professional. The story in Victoria in July 2017 was similar in when we finally fully settled – not quite as good, but the responsiveness of the techs in the trenches was every bit as good as in Amarillo.
And then along came Altice. Service is horrible. I have written the general manager and others in the company and was ignored. What little phone interaction has been with long waits and rude. And this is for $200 per month for cable, internet and phone. It’s interesting to see the Victoria Advocate story that you will address this and that there are many others who feel as I do. In reading the story, though, it’s not clear what you can do about this situation given that the franchise relationship is different than I’ve thought and different in other places I’ve lived.
In those instances, the franchiser (the city) set standards and could impose consequences for failure to provide good service. That the city has, according to the story, no control over Suddenlink is distressing and makes for an interesting situation. What can the city do? Can it invite another vendor in to compete? Can it separate from the state franchise?
I hope you and the other counselors can work with the city attorney to come up with innovative solutions to fix this situation. In 2019, internet and phone, in particular, are as essential as any of the other utilities. Please do what you can.
Thanks.
George Schwarz, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.