Editor, the Advocate:
There are so many great qualities about Margaret Pruett. She’s a fantastic mother of two wonderful young adults, defiantly a leader of kindness, hard worker and is always concerned for the Victoria community.
We need a parent on the board that is passionate about our children’s wellbeing, high-quality education and care about diversity. She has proven this in the past years by listening to what our children and teachers need and then dedicating her hard work and time to find a solution for our school district.
Margaret has always dealt with obstacles gracefully, professionally and never backs down and that’s exactly the kind of person we need on VISD school board.
She is here to serve our educators, students and parents and together we can reelect Margaret Pruett and see the district thrive to the highest quality education for our children.
Amy Ostler, Victoria
