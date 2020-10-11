Editor, the Advocate:
I met a lot of folks in my adult life as a funeral director and in ministry. Met many folks in serving in the American Legion and the U.S. Navy. Most folks are American Patriots. My wife and I have 18 relatives who have served in the military. Eight served in the Navy, six in the Army, one Marine, two in the Coast Guard and a grandson still serving in the Army National Guard.
In the American Legion, we have as our motto “For God and Country” and most Americans believe in this patriotic statement.
Why would patriotic Americans want to support socialists, Marxists, communists, progressives and atheists? These kinds of people, when in power, will take all our God-given freedoms away and will rule by tyranny. I challenge Americans to come back to God, the Bible, and the U.S. Constitution. We need to support leaders who will rule by the principles in the Constitution and the Bible.
When a nation rules with God, the Bible, and our Constitution, it will be blessed. President Ronald Reagan said, “If we ever forget that we are one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under.” May God have mercy on us.
John Fisher, Pastor, Point Comfort
