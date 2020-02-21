Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to offer a thought process for voters in the upcoming commissioner race in Precinct 3.
We, the managers of our investment (property), in Precinct 3, should look at our general manager, Commissioner Gary Burns, and evaluate him as any other viable business would.
Let’s imagine if you were the general manager of a business and had, on several occasions, neglected the management of millions of dollars of your boss’s business (money). How do you think you would be evaluated? Do you really think you would keep your job? I can assure you, no business owner in the real world would tolerate that type of dereliction of duty.
It’s time to hire a new general manager to manage our investments in Precinct 3. Please join me in supporting James Kurth for Victoria County commissioner, Precinct 3.
Ernie Helweg, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.