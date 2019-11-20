Editor, the Advocate:
On behalf of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166, Victoria, I would like to thank all of the merchants who allowed us to distribute poppies at our recent Poppy Day on Nov. 9. You continue to help us every year, and we greatly appreciate it.
Thank you to all of our American Legion and Auxiliary members who gave their time and effort to help with this project, and thanks to all of you who made a contribution. Your donations will be utilized to help purchase Christmas gifts for veterans and their spouses who reside in Victoria nursing homes. It is truly a joy to see their faces light up when they receive these gifts.
In addition, money is sent to Audie Murphy VA Hospital in San Antonio to help purchase items for the Christmas Store where the hospitalized veterans, who are unable to go shopping, shop for free for their families.
We really appreciate your support of our efforts.
Marguerite Griffin, poppy chairwoman, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166, Victoria
