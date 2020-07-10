Editor, the Advocate:
If you are of voting age young or old, I encourage you to get out and vote in the coming election on Tuesday, July 14.
It is our responsibility as citizens to vote for the person whom we think is better qualified.
I strongly encourage you to vote for Justin Marr for Sheriff of Victoria County.
The first time I heard Justin Marr speak I was impressed by his humble spirit and desire to serve people of this community.
Vote Justin Marr for Sheriff of Victoria, County. Your vote counts! Thank you.
Audrey Smith, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.