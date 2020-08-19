Editor, the Advocate:
On June 19th a good number of Victorians joined a march on Navarro, organized under the BLM banner, to show their support for our Black population after the senseless death of George Floyd. A death that was abhorrent to all of us. Joining this march was an act of compassion, support and inclusion by these people and is best commended as an “American Act in America” where we believe that in fact, “All Lives Matter.”
The issue, I believe, is that these people were lied to with the concept of BLM because it is not what was presented. If you go to the BLM website and What We Believe mission statement, you will find that their goal is to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirements by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another.”
They also “foster a queer-affirming network.” Bluntly, they are anti American family. In a 2015 interview Patrisse Cullose stated that “myself and Alicia (Garza) in particular, are trained organizers. We are trained Marxist.” They are two of the three founders of BLM.
The Aug. 15, 2020 Chicago Tribune reported that “Ariel Atkins, a BLM organizer, supports looting as a reparation.” In a TV interview she said “I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats. This is reparations. Anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these stores have insurance.” This was when they looted the Magnificent Mile on Aug. 10, 2020, reportedly with U-haul trailers. I guess they looted the Tesla Showroom so they could “eat” the cars.
I believe that the riots and looting across this country are not a “peaceful group of protesters” trying to overcome injustices as the “Fake News” reports, but anarchist and looters trying to destroy our country all under the BLM banner.
When the father of a 6-year-old, killed in the gun violence in Chicago, asked where the BLM was, he was met with silence as have all the victims of shootings. To me, this shows that BLM doesn’t care for the Black community but for power, money and the destruction of our country as we know it.
Quincy Thompson, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.