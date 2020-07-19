Editor, the Advocate:
It is quite clear by listening and talking to others like me the thought of taking down the statue on DeLeon Plaza is not a good and proper thing to do. It has been looked at by different people as a learning/teaching object about our history on one side or the other. It does not represent a person but rather a group of men who did what they thought was right for that time in history. Some fought to keep a bad thing that was going on even though it was still legal under U.S. federal law and was still practiced in a few Northern states until 1865 with Delaware not ratifying the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery until 1901.
Things were not as cut and dry as some would have you believe. Some fought the U.S. Federal troops that had invaded what they believed was what was written on the founding of our country, we were independent states not ruled by a large federal government. But for sure it was not just a bunch of white guys the statue represents. Many Hispanics rode along the Rio Grand Valley area to protect the commerce coming across from Mexico into the South. Such as the 33td Texas Calvary made up of Tejanos and natives. The Cherokees in Oklahoma under Gen. Stand Watie were in battle there, Arkansas and East Texas.
But with today’s so called protesters, rioters, looters, etc., all running together they just remove or pull down whatever statue they want without proper knowledge against the law. Claiming it’s all white supremacy or something to that lean. One of the statues toppled and dragged away was of Civil War Col. Hans Christian Heg. He was an anti-slavery activist and leader of an anti-slave catcher militia in Wisconsin who fought for the Union and died from injuries suffered during the Battle of Chickamauga. Go figure.
They will have to go to the main Lincoln monument, for he said he thought that he assigned whites to the superior race. Lincoln didn’t believe blacks should vote, serve on juries, whites and blacks should not be allowed to marry. And many others.
But Marxist/Maoist are alive and leading many things in the background being aligned with feel good names. And the governmental officials of low character and no faithfulness to their oath that are allowing the destruction of US history.
Ron Sandidge, Victoria
