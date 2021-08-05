Editor, the Advocate:
In response to the letter from David Murray on Aug. 3 , there were at least two misconceptions in his letter.
The first was that the task force opted for a 3 cent tax increase for teacher salaries. The Task Force recommended a 3 cent Voter Approved Tax Rate Election (VATRE), which supports the Maintenance and Operation Fund (M&O). This VATRE tax will generate 40% of the new funds available from local taxes and the state will contribute an additional 60%, all new funds for the VISD’s M&O. This is a great deal for the community and the schools.
The M&O fund is used to pay for all areas of school operation not including bond debt. It funds maintenance and operation of all facilities, transportation, utilities, and, yes, teacher’s salaries and educational expenses in the class rooms.
The Task Force and the VISD Board are concerned with competitive salaries in order to retain teachers. If there are questions about teacher salaries, go to the VISD Web site to see the tables presented to the Task Force or the video of the presentation by Dr. Bonewald at the community meetings to see how VISD salaries compare to area schools and schools throughout the state of comparable size to VISD.
The second area of misconception dealt with Stroman Middle School being structurally sound. The answer was yes meaning it will not likely collapse. However, being structurally sound and, functional and worth the expenditure of a large amount of money to bring it up to the equivalent of a new facility are two completely different questions. The facility was poorly constructed and the amount of money required to bring it to functionality as a modern STEM facility is almost exactly the same as constructing a new school, both in excess of $80 million.
The real question is would it be worth spending large amounts of money to help it last another 3 to 5 years as compared to building a new middle school designed for STEM programs which will last 50 or more years? The answer to that question is no.
The future of Victoria and the VISD depends on the quality of education we provide our young people. That includes all facets of the educational endeavor, facilities, teachers, administrators, and opportunities to prepare students to compete in a technically oriented world, including the trades as well as the academic area.
Vic Morgan, Task force member, Victoria
