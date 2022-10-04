Editor, the Advocate:
The following is an excerpt from the response I received from Gov. Abbott's office concerning the ever-increasing property taxes:
May 19, 2022 -
Under Senate Bill 2 (of June 2019) most cities and counties in Texas will not be able raise property tax revenue by more than 3.5% without triggering an election. Likewise, in House Bill 3 (also June 2019), school districts will not be able to raise property taxes by more than 2.5% without voter approval. This ensures that local governments live within their means, like Texas families do, and require elected officials to make their case to voters when raising taxes.
During April of this year I went to our County Appraisal District (VCAD) to complain about the 33% increase they were planning on appraising my raw land by; land without improvements and completely covered with brush.
The appraiser I spoke to told me he would be the one I would face in May 2022 to present my case. So I presented my case to him that day.
He told me (and apparently many other people) this cute story of an elderly lady wanting to sell her 2 acres with an old mobile home on it to a young couple willing to pay double the appraised value ($75,000). The only problem was their bank needed the land and home appraised at the asking price of $150,000 for the bank to approve the loan. The Appraisal District assisted the elderly lady and she sold it all for the $150,000.
This tells me that, from the lady's greed for more money and the Appraisal District's greed to increase all property values for additional revenue, the rest of us are stuck with higher taxes and have nowhere to turn to get this changed.
My taxes have gone up 40% from last year, nowhere close to the 2.5% or 3.5% the House and Senate Bills indicate.
I guess they don't realize (or just don't care) that not everyone in this city, or county, get pay raises or cost of living allowances to keep up with ever increasing expenses.
At this point, most of us will eventually be taxed off of our properties which will in turn cause a severe drop in incoming revenue to the city and county, causing them to shut down. No more city, county, school district, hospitals, nothing.
Everyone wants (and deserves) a pay raise, but at the cost of causing someone else's poverty?
Bobby Holmes, Victoria