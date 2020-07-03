Editor, the Advocate:
As I complete my term as your County Tax Assessor Collector, I have an employee, Ashley Hernandez, who is a candidate for Victoria County Tax Assessor Collector.
She has been employed with the tax office for 13 years as deputy clerk and as the assistant chief deputy. She has done a great job and is very knowledgeable, reliable, efficient, and dedicated.
I can tell you she is right person to be the next Victoria County tax assessor collector. Ashley takes her position and duties serious and is willing to assist all customers in all manners possible.
I have put my heart and soul into the Tax Assessor Collector position, and I know she will too.
Please vote for Ashley Hernandez as your next County Tax Assessor Collector. Early voting is currently in progress and election day is July 14.
Your vote is very important for our community.
I, Rena Scherer, completely and unequivocally endorse Ashley Hernandez for your next Victoria County Tax Assessor Collector.
Rena Scherer, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.