Editor, the Advocate:
We the employees of the Victoria County Tax office support Ashley Hernandez as the qualified candidate for the position of the Victoria County Tax Assessor. Ashley has 13 years of experience working at the tax office. She is dedicated, efficient and has the knowledge and skill to run the office professionally and effectively.
Ashley is currently our Assistant Chief Deputy of the Motor Vehicle Department where she has many responsibilities: including training new employees, staying updated on new procedures that are required by Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, training employees in those procedures, and accounting for various funds received in the motor vehicle department. Ashley goes beyond what is required of her position, educating herself and seeking out new ideas and methods to benefit the tax office and customers. Ashley handles many responsibilities within the office not limited to vehicle titling and registration of motor vehicles.
We trust and have confidence in Ashley continuing to work hard for the citizens of Victoria County. Her dedication to this office has proven worthy of our vote. Your vote counts, joins us in voting for Ashley Hernandez for Victoria County Tax Assessor on July 14th.
Sincerely,
Kamryn Rodriguez and the Tax Office employees
