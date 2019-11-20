Editor, the Advocate:
In a Victoria Advocate article dated Nov. 19, County Judge Ben Zeller is quoted as saying that he has no control over when Commissioner Janak’s Hurricane Harvey Report will be ready. Well, yes you do, Judge Zeller. You are the County Judge and you are ultimately responsible for County business.
With all due respect to Judge Zeller and Commissioner Janak, the time has long since past for the expenditures report to be made public.
If such report has not been made public after a nine month period of preparation, logic suggests that it never will be made public. A logical person has to assume: 1. Perhaps Mr. Janak is in over his head. After all, he is not trained in accounting or business administration. (We were all aware of that when we elected him.) 2. Perhaps this lengthy time period will give Mr. Janak, Judge Zeller and the other members of Commissioners Court, the time and opportunity to assuage the fears of the taxpayers. 3. Perhaps Commissioners Court believes that given enough time, this will all blow over and be forgotten.
I suggest that Commissioners Court remove this responsibility of accounting for the Harvey disaster from Commissioner Janak and give it to a more qualified person or persons. If that qualified person or persons does not exist within the confines of our county government, then outside auditors should be retained. Taxpayers should know where and how our insurance proceeds are being spent.
Mike Parker, Victoria
(0) comments
