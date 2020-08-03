Editor, the Advocate:
The Confederate statue in our public square should be removed to a cemetery where confederate soldiers are at. Please recall, confederates were traitors to America, they killed Americans, and believe (and fought) for chattel slavery, all un-American values.
A statue is designed to glorify a person, a cause, or an event.
The Confederacy is our history, teach it, discuss it, debate it, but do not glorify it. We can’t change our Texas history, the Confederacy is one of our six flags. Teach this history, do not glorify it. It is hurtful to so many.
Greg Johnson, Victoria
