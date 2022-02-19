Editor, the Advocate:
Election time is in progress it’s time to go vote for whomever you feel is the most qualified candidate for whatever office they may be running for. Some of these folks have been in office far too long. Since we do not have term limits in our constitution; it’s up to you and me to help these candidates move on to some other line of employment. Some of these folks have never held a “day job”, they have been career politicians all their lives. Some lining their pockets with the taxpayers’ money on the way.
I know some of these incumbents have no intention for any sort of corruption; but to level the playing field term limits are needed throughout our democratic system. In the meantime all we can do is vote them out. Two four-year terms is more than enough time to hold public office. If this is good enough for the President, it should good enough for the county commissioner all the way through for any elected office that exists. Some terms are too short one in particular is the U.S. congress seat; it is currently a two-year term. That gives the elected person 12-18 months to do what they were elected to do before they get on the campaign trail again. Others are too long, such as U.S. senate, (six years) that should be reduced to four years.
Daylon Magnia, Victoria
