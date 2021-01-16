Editor, the Advocate:
In response to Mr. Welch’s letter regarding term limits, I have mixed emotions about term limits for the U.S. Congress.
It takes a freshman legislator many years to learn the system. Those that do become more powerful with knowledge and experience.
Term limits would create a void that would be filled by staff and lobbyists. We would have unelected people creating laws. Elected legislators with experience and knowledge can abuse the system and exert power over freshmen legislators.
I am not sure term limits would have a positive effect on the system and could make the “Swamp” a bigger problem than it currently is.
Arlen Williams, Victoria
