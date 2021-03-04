Editor, the Advocate:
I don’t have a problem with Governor Abbott opening businesses that have for too long been closed because of the virus pandemic.
Opening businesses – including bars and restaurants — is essential to the recovery of the economy.
I do, however have a problem with Governor Abbott telling Texans that masks are no longer necessary.
Don’t get me wrong – I HATE wearing the masks. But the virus is still with us and I HATE the idea of getting sick more.
The masks are a prime way to avoid infection.
So long as there are still people getting sick, the masks are, I believe, a necessary evil.
Surely the governor is aware of the border problem with people entering Texas illegally.
These people aren’t being tested and haven’t received the vaccine.
Nor are they being held. As these people spread out through Texas, the risk is very real that they will also be spreading the virus.
So far as I know, Governor Abbott has no medical expertise. I believe his advice about masks no longer being necessary will put Texan’s health at risk.
Carl Bankston, Victoria
