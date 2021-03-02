Editor, the Advocate:
It is easy to identify the liberal, left wing, socialist agenda to destroy any effective right wing outspoken American patriots such as Oliver North. His record with the U.S. Armed Forces is legendary. The Left Wing Liberals use lies and innuendos like "convicted felon," "crimes of the NRA" and similar statements to discredit true Americans.
The NRA almost single-handedly has kept the liberals from destroying the Second Amendment. We've all observed through Fox News, how the FBI has, in their web of conspiracy, convicted right wing Americans of various manufactured charges. I feel we would be blessed to have the Advocate obtain a right wing patriot, of the caliber of Oliver North, to be featured as a guest columnist.
Texas is still a red state and will be until Biden gets all of the illegal immigrants south of the Rio Grande (and elsewhere) into Texas and the U.S.
Jerry Pentecost, Point Comfort
