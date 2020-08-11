Editor, the Advocate:
I was in Public School Education for 40y years as a teacher, coach, elementary principal, high school principal, superintendent, and spent the last 20 years as executive director of Region III ESC. Almost all of the teachers and administrators I had contacts with were dedicated, hardworking, and under paid. (Year-round schools would help the salary gap, teachers could work either nine and one half or 12 months, but this will never happen because of UIL events and summer vacations.)
I don’t think President Trump was referring to Texas teachers in part of his Mt. Rushmore speech. He was referring mainly to teacher unions in states like California and New York that are using the COVID-19 virus to make unreasonable demands like defunding the police, Medicare for All, and other demands that have nothing to do with education.
Many public schools in other states teach that America has a racist past, and we need to change our form of government. Watch TV and see if Portland and other places are having mostly peaceful protests.
TSTA lobbies to improve Texas education. I am a life member, but now feel they support only Democrats. I feel one of the strengths of Texas School Boards is that they don’t run as parties and spend their time fighting, but work to govern and improve schools. I believe there are two kinds of people in schools. Kid people and teacher people. Victoria schools are full of kid people, they put kids first.
I am glad Victoria ISD is starting school classes as soon as possible. The media has scared a lot of parents. I feel many students didn’t learn much last spring. Studies have shown that students who enter fourth grade behind grade level will have learning problems the rest of their school lives.
We need to make sure Curriculum Project 1916 is not used in VISD. Curriculum Project 1776 has merit.
Dennis Grizzle, Victoria
