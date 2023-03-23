Editor, the Advocate:
March is National Quilting Month and the Victoria area has many talented quilters. They create many and gift to family and friends or donate to many charities in the area.
Annually the guilds put on shows to display their work for others to admire. Quilting has come a long way from handmade bed coverings and window coverings made from home grown cotton that had to be woven and then used to make a quilt usually with others at a bee. Now there are multipe tools and techniques that make it easier. Hand quilting has been replaced by computerized longarm machines that go by themselves or hand guided that do the work in a fraction of the time. Still the love of the art is still present and hopefully future generations will appreciate these works of love and art.
If you know a quilter, appreciate their efforts and thank them and encourage them to keep on quilting.
The Quilt Guild of greater Victoria will be celebration their 40th Anniversary on March 23. We meet at the Art League Building on at 9 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month, come and join us.
Karen Greer, past president, Victoria