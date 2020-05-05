Editor, the Advocate:
On April 18, a foggy Saturday night around midnight, I got my first thrill ride in an ambulance, being transported with chest pains to DeTar by our Refugio EMS.
I would be derelict in my duties not to heap much-deserved praise on all the people who helped me that night and through the next few days.
First, my wife, Dianne, for whom this had to be a scary ordeal, and Refugio Fire Chief Ronnie Williams, were instrumental in keeping the situation calm and gathering up items that I needed to take with me, like my insurance card, driver’s license, cellphone, charger, etc., as my wife would not be able to go with me or visit me later in the hospital because of the coronavirus restrictions.
Many thanks also to Holly and Simon, my ambulance EMTs (paramedics?), who were utterly professional and courteous and made the trip as easy for me as it could have possibly been under the circumstances, without knowing anything about me, especially whether I might be corona positive.
More good fortune came my way as they delivered me to DeTar Emergency. I can say without reservation, that from the EMS guys to the very first cheerful ER nurse I met that night, to all the third floor nurses who took care of me, to Dr. Gaalla and all the ICU nurses who got me through my heart catheter procedure, and presented me, fixed and feeling much better, to my wife on Wednesday afternoon, I could not have had a better group of heroes taking care of me. I give all of you my most heartfelt appreciation for a job well done. A more professional, capable, courteous group of medical personnel is not to be found anywhere. And all the more to their credit, for doing their jobs so admirably with the threat of coronavirus all around them.
My only regret was that I couldn’t see anybody’s face. One nurse told me that they missed the face-to-face connection with their patients, yet they continue to do their jobs capably and with compassion, despite having to wear those masks, as uncomfortable and distracting as they are.
So I am asking you to please thank a nurse, a doctor, an EMT, a police officer, a firefighter, any first responder you see, for doing jobs that are so essential but nowadays come with much risk. Thanks.
Marvin B. Null, Refugio
