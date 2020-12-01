Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to thank the following Grocery Stores for providing curb service; Target, Walmart, Sams Club, and H-E-B.
The curb service allows disable people, and high risk people an opportunity to shop on-line and not have to go in the store to shop. I enjoy going to pick up my curbside order, knowing that I do not have to get out of my vehicle.
The employees that select the items for the curb service and the employees that bring it out to your vehicle, do an outstanding job. I have used the curb service at all the stores mentioned, and I have to give credit and high marks to all the employees from supervisors, managers and staff, for providing us with exceptional customer service.
I am looking forward to one day soon being able to shop in the stores. Until then, thank you for your smiles when you bring out our items to our vehicles and for always saying thank you, afterwards.
Your service is very much appreciated.
Robert C. Gonzales, Victoria
