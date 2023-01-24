Editor, the Advocate:
The family of Alaina Kate Shaw would like to say thank you to our friends and families for joining us during our little angel's untimely death. Your presence made a big difference to all of us. We appreciate you joining us for her rosary and to her burial site to be laid to rest by her Po-Po.
She was only 7 weeks old, but brought joy and lots of love to the family. She always had a smile to anyone who held her.
She will be missed by all. Her family, we will miss her smile — her little toes — never keeping her socks on … she did not like them. She was our little girl, but God had a plan for her. She is in Heaven, waiting for us to join her someday.
Again, thank you!.Amanda Villareal, great-great grandma; Rozlyn Villareal, mom; Jarred Shaw, dad; and the Villareal, Mejia, Shaw, Vasquez and Rosas families, Victoria