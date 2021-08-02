Editor, the Advocate:
Thank you, Mr Motorcyclist. Several months ago I had stopped to your left on Ben Jordan Street, where we turn left onto Sam Houston Drive. On green, I punched it for fun then let up. You came alongside and I could hear/see you ask if I wanted to race.
Boy, did I smile and laugh and say/signal “No” back at you. You pulled ahead. Whenever I recall that, often at that intersection, I cannot help but have a big smile.
Thank you, Mr. Motorcyclist. We share the road.
I drive a 16-year-old 4-cylinder Toyota RAV4, plenty of power for me.
Gregory Goetz, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.