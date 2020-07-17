Editor, the Advocate:
I want to thank all the people in the community, the businesses, the parents and the cadets who were in the AFJROTC program. The students learned how to be good community partners over the 25 years the AFJROTC provided thousands of community service hours every year.
Thank you to the booster club members that supported the program and the students. The booster club provided dozens upon dozens of scholarships so cadets could get started going to college. The booster club members also encouraged the cadets to plan on a career. The booster club members who also supported Col. Gonzales and MSG Miller for many years. Thanks to those two gentlemen for encouraging students to attend college. Thank you to Mr. Gomez, Dr. Annette Scott for supporting and bringing the program to VISD. So ends the ROTC program in Victoria.
Espiridion “Speedy” Castillo, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.