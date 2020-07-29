Editor, the Advocate:
A huge “Thank You” to our family, friends and supporters for all your hard work and prayers and encouragement during the recent Republican Primary Runoff Election.
While we came up short of the goal line, I have a heart full of gratitude for so many things. Campaigning all over Victoria County and visiting with people while knocking on thousands of doors reminded Lisa and I why we feel blessed to raise our kids here in this place we call home.
Victoria has many strengths and qualities, and a real spirit of community.
I wish Ashley Hernandez all good luck in the November election, and I believe that no matter what further challenges we may face in 2020, there are bright days ahead for Victoria. Stay safe out there, and God bless.
David Hagan, Victoria
