Editor, the Advocate:
Thank you to everyone who supported the Auxiliary VFW 4146 in any way for our Fall Holiday Bazaar. You have helped us to continue to support our local veterans and the youth of our community. Thank you, Victoria Advocate and Revista for publishing our event.
Shirley Vatter, President, Victoria
