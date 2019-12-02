Editor, the Advocate:
We want to thank each and every one of you who contributed to making our 16th annual Inez Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser a huge success in 2019.
Hats off to Beth Knezek and her crew of ladies who organized the live auction, you all do an amazing job; thank you, Dean Lewis and the Legal Limit Band for providing the music for our free dance; and Slade Stary Catering for the delicious chicken-fried steak meals and trimmings.
A special thanks goes to all who opened their pocketbooks and contributed to our cause. The Inez VFD is looking at upgrading our current equipment capabilities that will allow us to provide safer and faster firefighting response to our community and surrounding areas. Without your support we would not be able to continue equipping this unique department with reliable gear and apparatus to meet the needs of our rural community.
Brad Schroeder, Inez Volunteer Fire Department, Inez
