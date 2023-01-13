Editor, the Advocate:
The death of a loved one always brings forth a swell of powerful emotion; yet, the unexpected death of a precious 4-year-old seems to evoke an even more powerful emotional response, not only from those who knew him, but also those who only knew of him.
The family of Aurelius Marceau Vincent Ortiz Romo would like to express our deepest gratitude to the multitude of family, friends, parish and school community and businesses who reached out to us this past November in so many ways and in such generous measure during our time of unexpected grief.
Aurelius’ mother, Teresa, and our entire family have been blessed by the outpouring of support in the way of prayers, cards, hugs, financial support and meals.
While our time with Aurelius on this earth was short, it was pure blessing and gift to all of us who knew him. Similarly, the beautiful gift of consolation from our community was pure blessing as well and has shown to be a touching and powerful tribute to our sweet Aurelius. We are incredibly thankful for each and every one of you who extended yourself to us during our season of mourning.
Please don’t stop sharing memories of Aurelius with us when you see us — even if it brings tears to our eyes. We are grateful that he will be remembered and we’ve accepted that this will be our new normal.
John Vincent, Victoria