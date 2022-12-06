Editor, the Advocate:
Recently, Affectionate Arms held a raffle to help our nonprofit program continue offering its services to our clients. This raffle could not have happened without the support of the people who step forward to help. Therefore, I would like to recognize and thank the following:
Mid Coastal Chapter of Activity Directors; John Guajardo & family; Anchor Lumber; Noot's Thai Kitchen; Colden Corral; Ramsey's; Victoria Country Club; Sunflower & Cacti; Outlaw Pass; Chuck-E-Cheese; La Terraza; Jess Boutique; Yamato; Prosperity Bank; Palm Tree; Starbucks; Pain Be Gone Massage; Popcorn Plus; Century Lanes; Joe's Pizza & Pasta; Magic Nails; and Texas Roadhouse.
Also a big thank you to those who sold or bought tickets. We truly appreciate you.
Sincerely, Facility Director 361-648-8704
Mary Garcia,
Affectionate Arms Facility Director,
Victoria